APPREHENSION OF A HABITUAL CRIMINAL SPECIALISED IN STEALING MOTOR VEHICLE SIDE MIRRORS – LUSAKA DIVISION SCORPION TEAM

Lusaka, Wednesday, February 27,2025 – The Zambia Police Service, through the Lusaka Division Scorpion Team, has apprehended a notorious criminal identified as Brian Chota, alias Kanono, aged 25, of unknown house number in Chibolya Compound.

The suspect was apprehended on February 26,2025 at around 19:00 hours after a series of thefts targeting side mirrors from moving motor vehicles at Kafue Roundabout, specifically between the Flyover Bridge and Downtown Mall.

The suspect is currently in lawful custody, and police investigations are ongoing. He is expected to lead officers to locations where he has been selling the stolen items.

We are appealing to motorists who have fallen victim to this criminal act to come forward and lodge formal complaints at Lusaka Central police station to help us build a strong case for prosecution.

The Zambia Police Service remains committed to ensuring the safety of motorists and bringing perpetrators of such crimes to justice.

Rae Hamoonga

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER