APPREHENSION OF THREE (3) NOTORIOUS CRIMINALS FROM KAFUE ROUND ABOUT INVOLVED IN THEFT FROM MOTOR VEHICLES – LUSAKA CENTRAL POLICE STATION



The Station today 12/02/2025 around 17:00hrs during a Routine Operation and working in conjunction with other Officers managed to apprehend three (3) Notorious Criminals identified as Males;



1. Josua Ndeba aged 38 of unknown house No. Chibolya Compound in Lusaka who is also an ex-convict,



2. Francis Nkonde aged 25 of unknown house No. John Laing Compound Lusaka and



3. Mutale Chanda aged 27 also of unknown house No. in John Lang Lusaka.



This occurred today 12/02/2025 around 16:30hrs near Kafue around About down Kafue Road in Lusaka.



Brief facts are that, of late there has been a spate of Theft from Motor Vehicles in which unsuspected Members of the Public have lost valuables including mobile phones and Laptops just to mention a few worth thousands of Kwacha through the same criminals recorded by the Station of which there has been Public outcry and some happenings were captured on CCTV footages in Town centre which eventually found themselves on Social Media.



The same culprits usually take advantage of slow moving or Parked Motor Vehicles thereby snatching valuables from unsecured Motor Vehicles. You also wish to note that the above named suspects have been interviewed in line with the allegations leading to other culprits identified who are yet to be apprehended with the help of their accomplices from Police custody.



Further note that, the apprehended ex-convict above was found with an Apple mobile phone after body search whose owner has been summoned to the Police and he is also appearing in the CCTV footage that went viral this morning.



The now suspects are currently in detention for the subject Offence awaiting other Police formalities. A manhunt for other culprits has been launched in ensuring that they are brought to book.