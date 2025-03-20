Approving energy sales to DRC proves Govt places priority on foreigners – Kalaba



By Jane Chanda



Citizens First leader Harry Kalaba says the government places more priority on foreigners than Zambians following the recent approval to export 120 megawatts of energy to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), despite the country’s own struggles with load shedding.



And Kalaba saif his party is open to collaborating with Tonse Alliance and Zambians who are against dishonesty, criticising the UPND as the most irresponsible government that has worsened Zambia’s poverty.





Speaking on Hot FM’s Hot Seat programme yesterday, Kalaba argued that the decision to export benefited foreigners more than Zambians, citing the example of a salon owner in Matero who cannot operate during the day due to power outages.





He said the government prioritised praise from outsiders over the needs of its citizens, and that exporting power to neighboring countries while Zambians suffer was wrong.



https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/approving-energy-sales-to-drc-proves-over-places-priority-on-foreigners-kalaba/