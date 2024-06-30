ARCHBISHOP BENJAMIN PHIRI RECEIVES HIS PALLIUM FROM POPE FRANCIS

By Fr. Paul Samasumo, Ph.D.

Rome 29.06.2024

His Grace, the Most Reverend Dr Benjamin Phiri who is now the Archbishop of the newly elevated Archdiocese of Ndola, was today among several Archbishops of the world congregating in the Vatican’s Basilica of Saint Peter’s to receive a special liturgical garment (vestment) from Pope Francis known as the Pallium.

The ceremony took place in a Solemn Mass held today, 29 June, on a day that the Catholic Church celebrates the Feast Day of Saints Peter and Paul.

Archbishop Phiri received his Pallium from the hands of Pope Francis.

The Pallium is hand made of wool and worn on the shoulders by Metropolitan Archbishops. It symbolises their pastoral care, like sheep on a shepherd’s shoulders. It also represents the unity of archbishops with, their suffragans, and with the successor of St. Peter in Rome.

-Fr Paul Samasumo, Ph.D.

