Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu has died at the age of 90.

Tutu, the last surviving South African laureate of the Nobel Peace Prize, died in Cape Town.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said: “The passing of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu is another chapter of bereavement in our nation’s farewell to a generation of outstanding South Africans who have bequeathed us a liberated South Africa.”