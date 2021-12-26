Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu has died at the age of 90.
Tutu, the last surviving South African laureate of the Nobel Peace Prize, died in Cape Town.
President Cyril Ramaphosa said: “The passing of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu is another chapter of bereavement in our nation’s farewell to a generation of outstanding South Africans who have bequeathed us a liberated South Africa.”
Very sad news and condolences to his family. MHSRIEP.
I am greatly saddened, may God comfort the family and all South Africans, we are together in spirit and are mourning together.
Veteran Desmond Tutu sacrificed his life to help South Africans from the yokes of Apartheid perpetrated by the Boers.It is a pity the clique of such Patriotic Heroes is reducing exponentially due to passing on.He has certainly left a strong n indeed an outstanding legacy as regards the history of that beautiful rainbow country.It is now up to you,south Africans especially Politicians to step n strive to better the not so impressive livelihood of the majority Black South Africans.Time for this mammoth but great task is now,not tomorrow !M.H.S.R.I.P. !
What a privilege that God gave my generation to witness the struggle against self rule in Africa. Also the privilege of serving as a soldier in the liberation struggle against the Rhodes & Boers who came to bomb Zambians for the unwavering support accorded to our freedom fighters in Central & Southern Africa. When Tutu spoke against ills of apartheid, Boers and the World at large listened attentively. Just like Mandela, whose grandfather was a Lewanika, Tutu is therefore an icon in the struggle for freedom in Africa.