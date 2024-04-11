Archbishop Dr Banda defends Fr Mukosa’s homily

HIS Grace, Archbishop Dr Alick Banda of Lusaka Diocese has said the State revoked its call out to Catholic priest, Father Chewe Mukosa for questioning and possible arrest for hate speech because of the fear of the repercussions that would have resulted from their action.

"We saw over the weekend how the 'temple' police of our times were quick to revoke the call out they made to (Fr Mukosa) for fear of the would-be crowds and the repercussions that would have ensued. It is the sincerity and honesty in what we do that inspires others to trust and believe in the Gospel and they will surely come to the defence of the Gospel when the chips are down