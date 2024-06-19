ARCHBISHOP IGNATIUS CHAMA ANNOUNCES THE CREATION OF A NEW ARCHDIOCESE IN ZAMBIA

Tuesday, 18th June, 2024

The Holy Father, Pope Francis, has created a new Archdiocese in Zambia. Pope Francis has announced the creation of the Catholic Diocese of. Ndola as an Archdiocese.

The has also since announced the appointment of the Local Ordinary, Right Reverend Benjamin Phiri, as the first Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Ndola.

This is according to an announcement Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Kasama, His Grace Ignatius Chama, has made today Tuesday, the 18th of June 2024.

Archbishop Chama, who is also the President of the Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops – ZCCB, has disclosed that the Holy Father, Pope Francis, has created the new Ecclesiastical Province of the Archdiocese of Ndola in Zambia.

He disclosed the development to Lutanda Catholic Radio News in Kasama today (Tuesday 18th June 2024), adding that Pope Francis has further appointed His Excellency Monsignor Benjamin Phiri as the first Metropolitan Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Ndola.

Archbishop Chama has further revealled that Ndola Archdiocese will have 2 Dioceses, namely, the Diocese of Kabwe and the Diocese of Solwezi as the new Metropolitan’s Suffragan Dioceses.

The Chief Shepherd of Kasama Archdiocese has since sent his heartfelt congratulations to the newly created Archdiocese of Ndola as well as its first Archbishop, Dr. Benjamin Phiri.

Ad multos annos!1

Story Credit – Lutanda RADIO Station