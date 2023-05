PF A DEAD PARTY – TELESPHORE MUNDU



By Nakaonga Nakaonga

EMERITUS Archbishop Telesphore Mpundu says he has no intention of supporting former president Edgar Lungu or PF to get back into power because he knows better than to push a “dead horse”.



Meanwhile, Archbishop Mpundu says some of the viral pictures from his recent meeting with Lungu and Lusaka Archbishop Alick Banda might have been photoshopped because he doesn’t remember standing next to him.



