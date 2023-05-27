ARCHBISHOP MPUNDU URGES GOVT TO ACCEPT CRITICISM

By Lukundo Nankamba

Former Archbishop Telesphore Mpundu is urging the government to accept criticism from various stakeholders as something that has potential to improve the quality of governance and enhance democracy in Zambia.

Reacting to government’s negative reaction towards catholic priest, Father Anthony Salangeta who questioned the president’s use of a graph during his press briefing at state house last week, saying diagrams did not give a complete picture of the country`s economy, archbishop mpundu is of the view that there was nothing negative from this statement as it was highlighting what’ is currently on the ground.

Archbishop Mpundu tells Phoenix News in an interview that the government should not be quick to rubbish checks and balances being offered by various stakeholders on how to develop the country.

He has also stated that it is people’s participation that keeps a check as to whether government policies have met or failed citizen’s expectations and not always about praising the government.

