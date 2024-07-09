Archdiocese of Lusaka reactivates Justice, Peace Committees

THE Archdiocese of Lusaka has called for the reactivation and formation of the Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace Committees in all its Parishes in the wake of the prevailing situation in the country in which the church has witnessed numerous injustices, a rise in crime, child neglect and gender violence.

His Grace, Archbishop Dr Alick Banda has said the Diocese of Lusaka should come up with Commission for Justice and Peace Committees as a result of increasing cases of youths’ suicide and couples killing each other among the array of issues affecting communities.

In a letter addressed to all the priests in Lusaka yesterday, Archbishop Dr Banda said Diocese of Lusaka was in need of robust Justice and Peace teams in all the Parishes who would be conducting community sensitization among the Catholic faithful.

