ARCHIBISHOP BANDA MUST NOT BE TOO JUDGEMENTAL

In all his anti HH sermons, what the Archbishop conveniently forgets to cite and outrightly condemn is the opposition’s use of ethnicity to leverage their politics and divide the country and its citizens.

It’s a well-known fact that Archbishop Banda has been anti-Hichilema since the President’s opposition days, so it doesn’t matter which side of the political divide HH is on, Archbishop Banda will attack him.

In their quest for social justice, which the Catholics are known for, they must remain impartial, not be overly judgmental or one-sided. They should not act as referees, spectators, participants, or indeed a boxing ring. Instead, they should be counselors and advocates for the voiceless and downtrodden.

This is what we know of the world’s oldest church, and this is the message it’s Head the Holy Father Pope Francis preaches about; reconciliation, tolerance, love, unity, forgiveness and justice.

Archbishop Banda falls short of these expectations, ultimately attracting criticism and murmurs from his own priests, which he now laments as propaganda. It’s high time the Archbishop listened to his inner voice.