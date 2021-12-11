Rev. Walter Mwambazi

Are Law Student’s Who Fail the ZIALE Bar Exam That Dull? 🧐

A rant by Rev Walter Mwambazi

So yesterday I get a message from a colleague that states that only one in 394 students passed the bar exam at this prestigious institute.

One!

Friends, that is less than 1% of the class. In fact, it’s 0.003%!

For me I am of a different opinion.

It goes without doubt that this kind of “pass” rate (less than 1%) is testament of the drop in standards of teaching.

A deeper examining of the process should reveal two major culprits…

👉🏾 a) the quality of lecturers (what level are they in terms of their academic qualifications)?

👉🏾 b) the quality of service delivery (what is the teaching methodology especially on research and assignments?)

👉🏾 c) the quality and standards of “passing” these students (are they really passing or is it a case of just granting “passes” for marketing purposes

and

👉🏾 d) at ZIALE itself, are the above factors repeated?

It is my view that ZIALE are upholding the standard as it should be and that is what is causing the dismal fail rate we see.

It is also my view that students who enter university are not DULL, and neither is law an incredibly difficult subject (unlike Quantum Physics or Medicine). This should be a walk in the ballpark with an acceptable pass rate of at least 20-40%!

This record low pass rate smells of a rat. And I am challenging the authorities and regulators to reexamine our education standards at these higher learning institutions.

A dodgy and weakened education standard has serious implications for the future of our nation thus this should be a moment of serious reflection and review.