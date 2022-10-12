Are the 13 ladies abduction or GBV victims

By Ruby K’nyai

Gender based violence, according to the Anti-Gender Based Violence Act of 2011 in section 2 (quoting the relevant parts) means:

“Violence that results in the physical, mental, social or conomic abuse against a person because of that person’ gender and includes sexual or psychologica harm or suffering to the person, coercion or deprivation of liberty, whether in public or private life.”

Under Section 251 of the Penal Code, kidnapping is defined as:

“Any person who conveys any person beyond the limits of Zambia without the consent of that person, or of some person legally authorised to consent on behalf of that person, is said to kidnap that person from Zambia”

Under Section 253, abduction is defined as follows:

“Any person who by force compels, or by any deceitful means induces, any person to go from any place, is said to abduct that person.”

As you can see, the definition of kidnapping and abduction are so limited that they don’t encompass sexual and psychological harm to a person. Gender based-violence is more encompassing.

If you restrict what happened to the women to simply kidnapping or abduction, you are taking away an important aspect of what they went through.

The President therefore knows what he is talking about. Don’t be misled by the sound of the words kidnapping and abduction. Those women under went serious gender based violence, which is more than just kidnapping or abduction.

Kalemba