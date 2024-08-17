Are we still exporting power? What is the state of other power stations?- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Are we still exporting power? What is the state of other power stations?

I appreciate the weekly national energy updates that the Minister of Energy, Makozo Chikote is giving. The Minister has stated that the nation is producing an average of 890 megawatts against installed generation capacity of 3770.

This therefore leaves a power deficit of 1,510 megawatts. He also stated that the country is importing an average of 496 megawatts.

He has not stated the detaios of continued power exports.

Below are Zambia’s generetion assets

Zambia has generation capacity of 3,700 while it consumes 2,200 at national peak demand.

Minister of Energy Hon. Makozo Chikote says the country will suffer 17hours of load-shedding beginning 1st Sepetember 2024 due to low water levels in Kariba Dam.

But the Minister has NOT bothered to give us details and state of other generation power stations.

1. Kafue Gorge (990mw)

2. Kafue Gorge Lower(750mw)

3. Kariba NorthBank (360mw)

4. Kariba Northbank Extension (720mw)

4. Itezhi Itezhi (120mw)

5. Lunzua (14.8 mw)

6. Lusiwasi (24 mw)

7. Musonda Falls( 5 mw)

8. Victoria Falls (108mw).

9. Chishimba Falls(15 mw).

10. Shiwangandu (1 mw)

11. Zengamina (0.7mw)

Independent Power Producers

1. Lunsemfwa hydro (24mw)

2. Maamba Collieries-thermal (300 mw)

3. Ndola HFO (105.mw)

4. Nakambala- biomas (40 mw)

5. Bangweulu Solar (54 mw)

6. Ngonye Solar (34)

7. Zambezi Riverside (34mw)

Further ZESCO decommissioned offgrid thermal stations in Zambezi, Lukulu, Lundazi, Mwinilunga and Kabompo. Where are these plants?