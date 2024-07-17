Argentina squad under fire for singing racist chant which claims French players ‘are all from Angola’ and Their mother is Nigerian and Cameroonian, but on the passport it says: French’

The Argentina national team is under fire for singing racist chants about French footballers while celebrating their Copa America win.

Argentina defeated Colombia 1-0 at Hard Rock Stadium to retain their Copa America crown on Sunday night, July 14.

Before Argentina won that trophy, Argentine fans were filmed singing about how France’s players were ‘all from Angola,’ and how ‘they f* transvestites like f*ing Mbappe’ (an apparent reference to the star’s previously reported romance with transgender model Ines Rau).

After the match, Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez posted a video of himself and his Argentine teammate celebrating and singing the racist chants on the team bus in the wake of their Copa América victory.

The offensive and racist chant mocked the African origins of black players within the French squad, including captain Kylian Mbappé.

The vulgar chant includes lyrics such as: “They play for France but come from Angola” and “Their mother is Nigerian, their father is Cameroonian but on their passport: France.”

Fans on X slammed Argentina for singing the song.

‘Argentinians are disgusting,’ one wrote.

‘Useless footballer. Useless human being,’ one said of Fernandez.

‘Somebody tell me this is a joke,’ another said.