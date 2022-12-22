Argentina’s Central Bank Considers Putting Messi’s Photo On Currency

Argentina’s Central Bank is reportedly considering putting Lionel Messi’s image on their 1000 peso banknote.

According to Daily Mail on Thursday, an Argentina newspaper, El Financiero, claimed that the Central Bank of the Republic of Argentina is eager to commemorate the national team’s historic win in Qatar and has been working on ideas before the win over France on Sunday.

Messi led Argentina to defeat France to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup for the first time since 1986.

Credit: Daily Mail