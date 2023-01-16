Armed robbers break into Barlastone church, injuries caretakers

THREE church caretakers in Lusaka’s Barlastone area are nursing injuries after two armed daredevils broke into Generation of Faith Restoration Ministries Church and went away with properties worth K45,000.

The injured victims have been identified as Jimmy Mukonkani, 28, Henry Musara, 30 and Emilio Kalala, 32.

The trio sustained head injuries as stones are alleged to have been used in the act.

They were later rushed to a hospital where two were treated and discharged while Kalala is still admitted.

According to police, among the items stolen were a Yamaha keyboard, a Hybrid mixer, an amplifier, one HP Central Processing Unit (CPU), a laptop, a generator and five cell phones.

The incident occurred yesterday, January 15, between 02:00 hours and 04:00 hours at Generation of Faith Restoration Ministries Church located in Barlastone area.

The two unidentified thieves, armed with firearms, broke into the church and reportedly used two motor vehicles, a light truck and a Toyota Allion, silver in colour.

Zambia Police deputy spokesperson Danny Mwale confirmed the incident and stated that investigations into the matter have been instituted.

Kalemba