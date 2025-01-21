ARMED ROBBERS STEAL MAIZE GRAIN FROM FRA SHED IN MAZABUKA



Six unidentified individuals armed with an unknown type of firearm broke into a Food Reserve Agency (FRA) shed in Mazabuka’s Chivuna area and stole 70×50-kilogram bags of maize grain valued at K23,100.





The aggravated robbery took place on 18th January 2025, with the thieves using a Canter truck and a small vehicle.



They threatened to shoot Chrispine Mweemba, aged 46, and Davison Hansikili, aged 43, who were on guard duty at the shed.



Mutinta Malesa, the FRA Depot Clerk, reported the incident to Chivuna Police Post.





The robbers had beaten up the guards, tied them with a rope, and forced them to open the main door to the shed.



Southern Province Deputy Commissioner of Police Moono Namalongo confirmed the incident through an incident report.





A docket has been opened, and Namalongo appealed to anyone with information that could lead to the recovery of the stolen maize and the arrest of the criminals to report to their nearest police station.