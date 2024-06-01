ARMED UPND CADRES TERRORISE MANDEVU- Silavwe

ARMED UPND CADRES TERRORISE MANDEVU

1st June, 2024

Armed UPND cadres with pangas/machetes have joined Armed Police in Mandevu Constituency to stop the New Heritage Party (NHP) ‘In Defense of Democracy’ rally at Chipata Grounds.

Since President Hichilema and the UPND regime came to power in August 2021, no opposition political party has managed to have a mass rally. President Hichilema and the UPND have been able to hold rallies at will.

Mandevu residents are angered and wondering why the Police are tolerating armed UPND cadres rooming freely in the constituency. President Hichilema has always stated that he has ended cadreism.

Silavwe Jackson

Chairperson Commmuications

United Kwacha Alliance-UKA