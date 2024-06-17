Armie Hammer says he’s “grateful” for the cannibalism and abuse allegations he faced in 2021 that ruined his career

Armie Hammer says he went through an “ego death.”

Armie Hammer says he’s “grateful” for the cannibalism and abuse allegations he faced in 2021. He discussed the situation and the fallout during a rare interview with the Painful Lessons podcast published on Sunday morning. He hasn’t appeared in any films since 2022’s Death on the Nile.

“Whatever it was that people said, whatever it was that happened, I’m now at a place in my life where I’m grateful for every single bit of it,” Hammer said during the interview. “I’m actually now at a place where I’m really grateful for it because where I was in my life before all of that stuff happened to me I didn’t feel good I never felt satisfied I never had enough I never was in a place where I was happy with myself where I had self-esteem. I never knew how to give myself love. I never knew how to give myself self-validation but I had this job where I was able to get it from so many people that I never had to learn how to give it to myself.”

Multiple women came forward with allegations about the Call Me By Your Name star in 2021, which derailed his acting career. “People called me a cannibal” he recalled. “Like I ate people! What???? You know what you have to do to be a cannibal? You have to eat people!” He added: “It was an ego death, a career death. A neutron bomb went off in my life. It killed off [everything].” Hammer further described his his acting career as “nowhere now” and confirmed he’s working on a screenplay.