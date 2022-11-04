Army allows Slapdee’to don combat uniform as it unveils Creed Music album

Army allows King Dizzo to don combat uniform as it unveils Creed Music album

Army Commander Lt Gen Sitali Dennis Alibuzwi, last Friday launched the Zambia Army Creed music album which has fourteen songs composed by four solo artists and 10 Army pop bands.

The launch which was combined with the 2022 Buffalo Music Awards was held at the Army Headquarters Banquet Hall in Lusaka. The Sappers Band from 1 Engineer Regiment in Mufulira scooped the overall best performing band.

One of the songs on the album, sworn to serve’ done by WOI Caleb Kabwe aka ‘Caleb the original General’ featured popular Zambian Rapper, Mwila Musonda aka ‘Slapdee’ and Humprey Mwila aka ‘Cactus Agony’, who combined well to even produce a music video, all clad in Zambia Army Combat.

The video was produced by Tiptronic Media, and the use of the Army uniform and other Army assets by Slapdee and Cactus was authorized by the Zambia Army for the sole purpose of the music video production which was used as a theme video for the 2022 Buffalo Music Awards.

The ‘sworn to serve’ music video is one of the many similar videos on the theme ‘I am a Zambian Soldier’ shot on location in various Zambia Army facilities and at ZANIS Studios.

Note: UNAUTHORISED USE OF MILITARY UNIFORM IS PROHIBITED. OFFENDERS SHALL BE PROSECUTED

Credit: Zambia Army