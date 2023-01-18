ARMY COMMANDER ASSESSES SUITABLILTY OF RECRUIT TRAINING CENTRE



Zambia Army Commander Lt Gen Sitali Dennis Alibuzwi was today at Nanking Army Battle Training Centre in Chongwe to assess the preparedness of the training area for the forthcoming recruit training.



Lt Gen Alibuzwi was accompanied by Brigadier General General of Staff (BGGS) Brig Gen Barry Mutale, Adjutant General Brig Gen Nathan Chiselwa, 4 Engineer Brigade Commander Brigadier General Frenry Buumba Zyeele, Director General Training Branch Brigadier General John Banda, and Army Sergeant Major WOI Monday Nonde.



The Army Commander directed the Kenneth Kaunda Peace Training Centre (KKPTC) Commandant Brig Gen Telenkako Banda and 4 Engineer Brigade Commander Brig Gen Zyeele to speed up the Centre’s preparations and ensure that it is conducive for recruit training and occupation as soon as possible.



