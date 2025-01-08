ARMY COMMANDER RAISES CONCERNS OVER FOREIGNERS ENGAGED IN ILLEGAL MINING OPERATIONS



Zambia Army Commander, Lieutenant General Geoffrey Zyeele, has expressed concern over illegal immigrants conducting mining activities in the country.





General Zyeele revealed that a significant number of foreigners are involved in illegal mineral extraction and added that some of these individuals have a history of being combatants or rebels in their home countries.



The Army Commander made these remarks during a courtesy call on Paramount Chief Mpezeni, where he emphasized the security risks posed by such activities.





In response, Paramount Chief Mpezeni called for collaborative efforts between the Zambia Army and the Department of Immigration to tackle the issue of illegal immigrants effectively.





The increasing prevalence of illegal mining and its association with potentially dangerous individuals has highlighted the need for enhanced monitoring and stricter enforcement of immigration and mining laws to protect Zambia’s resources and national security.