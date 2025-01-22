Army Commended for Addressing Southern Province Mining Areas’ Security Challenges

By Buffalo Reporter

Choma

Southern Province Minister, Honourable Credo Nanjuwa has commended the Zambia Army for its significant contributions to addressing security challenges within the Province.

Mr Nanjuwa says the Zambia Army has played a crucial role in bringing sanity to communities in the Province through deployments of its troops who have effectively ensured the safety of citizens.

The Minister was speaking today when Commander Zambia Army Lt Gen Geoffrey Choongo Zyeele paid a courtesy call on him at his office in Choma.

The Provincial Minister highlighted the positive impact of the Army’s presence in various areas of the Province.

Meanwhile, Mr Nanjuwa has encouraged the Zambia Army to explore potential collaborations with the Provincial Administration in establishing farms within the Province.

He acknowledged the Army’s active involvement in agricultural activities, following the Presidential directive, further stating that the initiative will significantly contribute to national food security.

And Lt Gen Zyeele expressed concern over the growing issue of illegal mining activities in the Country in general and Southern Province in particular.

The Commander Zambia Army reiterated the potential of illegal mining to undermine national security, disrupt the economy, alter the social fabric of communities, and even fund transnational crimes.

“If we look at the supply chain of illegal mining, you will find that they fund a lot of criminals. And since we are bestowed with the architecture of national security, we are interested in the illegal miners and not the mines. We are not safe; we need to put a stop to it,” Lt Gen Zyeele said.

Lt Gen Zyeele, who is leading a team of Senior Staff Officers from Army Headquarters, is in Southern Province to interact with his troops, assess their operational needs, and address any challenges they may be facing.