ARMY OFFICERS TOLD TO STAY AWAY FROM POLITICS



Zambia Army Deputy Commander and Chief, Major General Luswepo Sinyinza, has advised officers not to take part in active politics at all costs.



Major General Sinyinza says military staff must support the government of the day as they remain vigilant and steadfast in their mandate.



Major General Sinyinza, who praised the officers for ensuring peace in the country as well as the United Nations peacekeeping undertakings, noted that peace and security in a nation is paramount.



He also urged military personnel to avoid involving themselves in any form of gender-based violence but to be the first to condemn the vice.



Major General Sinyinza was speaking last night during the annual ball held at the Zambia Army Headquarters.



Speaking at the same event, President of the Mess Committee, Colonel Keith Shantumbu, urged the officers to reflect on their achievements and challenges faced as they look forward to 2025.