ARMY PROMOTES 2 CATHOLIC PRIESTS



TWO Catholic priests who are serving in Zambia Army on secondment from the Church have been promoted to the ranks of lieutenant colonel and major.



Zambia Army chaplain Lazarus Mbewe has been promoted to Lieutenant Colonel while another chaplain, Bartholomew Mukuka, is now a Major.



Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB) seconded the two to Zambia Army to serve as chaplains.



Father Mbewe is currently serving at 3rd Infantry Brigade as brigade chaplain in Ndola Archdiocese while Father Mukuka is originally from Kabwe Diocese, a suffragan (extension) of the Ecclesiastical Province of Ndola.



President Hakainde Hichilema, as Commander-in-Chief, has promoted five colonels and 26 lieutenant colonels.



Lt-Col (Fr) Mbewe and Maj (Fr) Mukuka are among the many members of the general grade, senior and junior officers promoted.



During the decoration ceremony in Lusaka, Army Commander Sitali Alibuzwi also urged the newly promoted men and women to exhibit the highest levels of competence.



Gen Alibuzwi also decorated a new rank on the United States embassy attaché Lt Col Benjamin Kenion, who has been promoted by US President Joe Biden to the rank of Colonel.



“The procedure of conferring ranks on international cooperating personnel from other armies or defence forces is pursuant to Section 165, Chapter 106 of the Defence Act Volume 8,” he said.