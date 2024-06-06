ARMY READY TO EXECUTE ITS MANDATE IF CALLED UPON- GENERAL ALIBUZWI

ARMY READY TO EXECUTE ITS MANDATE IF CALLED UPON- ALIBUZWI

By Patricia Mbewe

Zambia Army Commander, Lieutenant General Dennis Alibuzwi says the army stands ready to execute its mandate if called upon by the head of state.

This is in response to President Hakainde Hichilema’s remarks that he would deploy the army if the police failed to do their work.

Lieutenant General Alibuzwi said he is concerned about the increase in the pronouncements of tribal divisions perpetrated by some individuals in the country.

He said it is important for Zambians not to embrace tribal divisions but rather embrace the One Zambia One Nation motto whose objective is to promote unity regardless of tribe.

Lieutenant General Alibuzwi was speaking when he paid a courtesy call on Zambia’s Ambassador to Ethiopia, Rose Sakala, where he is attending an African Union specialized technical committee on defense, safety, and security.

PHOENIX NEWS