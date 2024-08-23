An army veteran has been declared the most tattooed female ever by the Guinness World Record.

Esperance Fuerzina has covered 99.98% of her body in tattooes but she still wants more.

Her tattooes go from her scalp to the soles of her feet and everywhere in between, including her eyelids, eyeballs, gums and tongue.

The 36-year-old, who is based in America, got her first tattoo on her hip at the age of 21 and she is thrilled with how far she has come since then.

She said: “To be the most tattooed woman and to have the most body modifications feels a little crazy, I am grateful and excited for the future – and of course I am not done.”

She was also awarded the title of most modifications for a female. She smashed the previous Guinness World Record held by Maria José Cristerna, who had 50 modifications.

Esperance has more than double that at 89 and it all started with a tongue split before she later had five facial implants and a wide range of piercings on her ears, nipples, labia and gums.

The influencer even had parts of her ears removed and is now unrecognisable from how she used to look when she had no face tattoos and long brown hair.

Speaking about why she gets tattoos, she said: “I have had a pretty nomadic life, and not much room in my (army) pack, I felt I could take this with me wherever I go.”

She said the body art “turns dark times into light” and described how it reminds her of what she has been through while helping her evolve.

Esperance attracts attention in public, with some interactions being negative.

She said: “I think there is still a way to go in terms of accepting people and just allowing people to look how they want and maybe not discriminating or judging them for those choices that they made.”