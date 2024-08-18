Arne Slot remains confident in Liverpool’s squad even without new signings

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has dismissed the idea that the club’s lack of signings during the summer transfer window indicates weakness, instead highlighting the strength of the current squad.

Slot hosted his first prematch news conference ahead of Liverpool’s opening game against Ipswich Town on Saturday and said: “If you don’t strengthen, you become weaker?

I don’t understand that. It’s not always true that if you bring in new players a team becomes stronger.”

Liverpool did not bring in any new players during the summer transfer window, even though they lost Thiago Alcantara, Adrián, and Joël Matip.

However, Slot commended his predecessor, Jürgen Klopp, for leaving behind a strong squad.

“Jürgen left the team in a good place,” he said. “I said many times our squad is really strong and it’s not easy to find players who can strengthen us.”

Liverpool did attempt to sign Real Sociedad midfielder Martín Zubimendi, but a failed pursuit left them without a signing as the Premier League season begins.

“Zubimendi was one [to strenghten the squad] but unfortunately he decided not to come.”

“[Liverpool signing directors] did every effort to get Zubimendi to come in but if a player doesn’t want to come…”

The former Feyenoord manager said he was happy with how quickly he had been able to implement his playing style at Liverpool, who won their 10th League Cup last season.

“We’re not changing everything. Actually, we [didn’t] change that much because many things were already good,” he said.

“Fortunately for me, a lot of this playing style the boys already knew, because many things have stayed the same [from Klopp’s playing style] and we have tried to adjust where we can to improve the team.

“Last season was also a season where they could win a trophy with this team, so we are hoping and aiming for the same.”