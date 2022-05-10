Around 26,000 Russian troops have been killed since Russia invaded Ukraine on 24 February, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has said in its latest update.
Over the past day, Russia suffered the greatest losses in the Avdiivka direction, north of the Ukrainian city of Donetsk.
It claims Russia has also lost approximately:
- 1,170 tanks
- 2,808 armoured combat vehicles
- 519 artillery systems
- 185 multiple launch rocket systems
- 87 anti-aircraft warfare systems
- 199 aircraft
- 158 helicopters
- 1,980 vehicles and fuel tankers
- 12 boats/cutters
- 380 drones
- 41 units of special equipment and 94 cruise missiles