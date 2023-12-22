Arrest alleged fraudsters in mines Anglo-American bought, Kabimba challenges police

Economic Front (EF) leader Wynter Kabimba has demanded for police to arrest Arc Minerals executive chairman Nick Von Schirnding and Rejandrakumar Patel for allegedly ignoring police callouts over the fraud investigations police have launched in connection with the alleged fraudulent acquisition of mines which Anglo American bought at $14.5 million.

Politically linked forces in the mining industry, said to have strong links with powerful people in the UPND administration, have disregarded police callouts over serious allegations of fraudulent practices and illegal transfer of exploration licences.

Speaking with Daily Revelation, Kabimba said the integrity of the police as an institution is under threat, saying if they can issue a callout to a member of the public who is a suspect under some ongoing investigations and that suspect ignores a callout from the police that becomes a serious indictment on their… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/arrest-alleged-fraudsters-in-mines-anglo-american-bought-kabimba-challenges-police/