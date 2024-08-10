ARREST AND DETENTION OF DR M’MEMBE MEANT TO PREVENT HIM FROM ATTENDING UKUSEFYA PANG’WENA – Socialist Party



By Kapasa Makasa Kalulu, Assistant to Dr M’membe, Chiefs and Traditional Affairs,

Socialist Party



Dr. Fred M’membe as arrested and is detained up to now because of Ukusefya pa Ng’wena Traditional Ceremony taking place today.



The UPND Government and Hakainde Hichilema feared M’membe’s presence at the Bemba Traditional Ceremony because our president belongs to the Bemba Royal Establishment.



President Hichilema is attending this year’s Ukusefya pa Ng’wena as a Guest of Honour.



Who is M’membe to be feared by the State at Ukusefya pa Ng’wena whilst Hichilema is the Guest of Honour?



This morning we again introduce a living legend from Chinsali in the person of Dr. Fred M’membe Mulenga Mwika Mukulu.



M’membe comes from the royal clan of the Bemba people of Abena Ng’andu family who produces the Chitimukulu.



Mulenga Mwika Mukulu comes from the Abena Ng’andu family of Chinsali under the Queen mother of Mukuka Mfumu whose sons become the Chitimukulu from Chinsali.



M’membe currently carries the tittle of Mwika Mukulu chieftainship which he succeeded in 2018 after being chosen by the royal family and accepted by bashilubemba and the current Mwine Lubemba Chitimukulu Kanyanta Sosala Manga.



Mwika Mukulu is the supreme tittle of the Uncle to Chitimukulu from Nkulumgwe of Chinsali. Mwika is still the oldest royal village in Ulubemba and boast of having produced up to Seven (7) Chitimukulu including Chitimukulu Kapolyo Solombwe the direct line of M’membe from Nkulungwe.



He is the current custodian of Mwika Mukulu royal insignia together with his Two sisters Mukuka Mfumu from Chinsali and Chanda Mukulu from Kasama.



He is the cousin to the current Chitimukulu and the Uncle to the would be near Chitimukulus namely Senior Chief Nkula from Chinsali in the Mukuka Mfumu family or Senior Chief Mwamba from Kasama in the Chanda mukulu family ukufuma Ku Chibundu Ku Bena Miti Bemba Royal Clan.



Currently, M’membe UWESU is the President of Zambia’s Socialist Party.