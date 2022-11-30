ARREST ANYONE INVOLVED IN THE SELLING OF FISP FERTILISER – MINISTER

Agriculture Minister Reuben Mtolo Phiri has directed police to arrest anyone involved in the selling of fertilizer meant for farmers under the Farmers Input Support Programme -FISP.

Mr. Phiri says Government is aware of individuals who are taking advantage of the distribution exercise and selling fertilizer meant for small scale farmers.

He says the law should NOT spare anyone involved in such illegalities regardless of their political affiliation or position in society.

Mr. PHIRI was speaking when he witnessed the distribution of fertilizer to small scale farmers in Lusaka’s Chongwe district.

Meanwhile the Agriculture Minister said farmers still have time to prepare and produce a good crop yield despite delay in the distribution of the inputs in some parts of the country.

And Chongwe Member of Parliament Sylvia Masebo said all eligible farmers should be allowed to collect their inputs regardless of their political affiliation.

Credit-ZNBC