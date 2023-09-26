ARREST, CHARGE AND PROSECUTE HUNGER – DR M’MEMBE TELLS GOVT

….as State pushes for adjournment of his ‘Communication of Certain Information’ case

Lusaka… Tuesday, September 26, 2023 ( Smart Eagles)

The matter Dr Fred M’membe is accused of ‘Communicating certain information’ has been adjourned to 9th October, 2023, for mention and possible plea due to non-availability of the margistrate to hear the case.

The Court has not yet been availed information whether the DPP has granted permission to prosecute or not.

And Speaking after appearing in Court, Monday, the Socialist Party President bemoaned the escalating levels of hunger in the country.

He said this calls for all stakeholders to collaborate and treat the matter with the urgency it deserves.

Dr M’membe said hunger needs to be arrested, Charged and Prosecuted very quickly.

He said the issue of Poverty must be tackled the same way the country dealt with the Pandemic.

“People are starving, they have difficulties feeding and there is nothing that seem to be happening to change that position, we cannot continue like this, we can’t play slate with people lives. It is not just an issue for those who are in Government, but all leaders that are in our country. It is an issue all our church leaders must look at, just as it is an issue for other civic and political leaders. ,” he said.

Dr M’membe has implored the media to report the real situation on the ground with regards to poverty levels.

He said this will help political leaders to solve the problem from an informed perspective.

Dr M’membe has noted that the hunger situation in areas such as Shang’ombo is now becoming generalised.

“There is urban hunger, increasing urban poverty. He said the rural poverty has increased to over 78 %. If we need help from other countries, let’s start seeking for help now. Let’s not wait until there are mass graves,” he said.