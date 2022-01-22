ARREST KASAMA THUGS -CHUSHI KASANDA
STATEMENT BY MINISTER OF INFORMATION AND MEDIA AND CHIEF GOVERNMENT SPOKESPERSON, HON. CHUSHI KASANDA, MP ON ATTACK OF KASAMA DISTRICT ADMINISTRATION OFFICER (DAO)
Government condemns in the strongest terms the barbaric attack of the District Administration Officer in Kasama yesterday.
The act is senseless, inhuman and intolerable.
In a video that went viral yesterday, visibly identifiable people are captured mercilessly attacking Kasama DAO, Beauty Namukoko.
I should categorically state that the perpetrators in this despicable video should be treated as criminals and not be misconstrued as political cadres.
Government strongly believes that no sane political cadre should resort to violence. Government abhors violence and disregard of the rule of law.
The police are urged to pursue these criminals and bring them to book to answer for their criminal acts.
Government will not condone criminality and anyone found wanting will face the wrath of the law.
Government is determined to erase all remnants of political violence and ensure that all Zambians enjoy their freedoms as enshrined in the constitution.
(Original Copy Signed)
Hon. Chushi Kasanda, MP
MINISTER OF INFORMATION AND MEDIA AND CHIEF GOVERNMENT SPOKESPERSON
22nd January, 2022
Cadres are very sensitive and rarely act without the clandestine support and urging of some senior party officials. Someone senior sent these cadres to attack Ms. Simukoko. This person or persons must also be identified and arrested. Recently the UPND national chairman was publicly and freely threatening violence.
We have all along known the Violence of UPND Cadres. It is well documented. Wherever they went when in opposition they always left a trail of destruction.
But they always played Victim.
The Terror unleashed in communities after announcing the winner of the Elections last year is well documented. How do you destroy market stalls and booths of people who even voted for you?
The daily Insults subjected to any one with a dissenting view on social media are there for all to see.
What will happen if this superficial popularity they currently have dries up. We will be in hell under these Dregs of Society.
Hon Kasanda let your UPND tame its cadres. Further tell them and the whole nation the modalities involved in CDF usage and empowerment funds.
There is a disconnect between your government and the people on the ground. They dont know anything. You are claiming victories on Face book that you have done this and that but people on the ground cant see these. The President’s page is ever busy claiming victories.
You are putting Innocent Civil Servant’s lives at Risk.