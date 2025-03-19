ARREST OF SUSPECT IN CONNECTION WITH PRODUCTION OF OBSCÈNE MATERIAL



Lusaka, March 19, 2025 – The Zambia Police Service wishes to inform the public regarding a video circulating on social media involving a female individual engaging in conduct intended to cørrupt public morals.





Following the circulation of the said video, the Lusaka Divisional Anti-Fraud and Cyber Crime Investigations Unit instituted investigations into the matter on March 10, 2025. This led to the identification and subsequent arrest of the suspect, identified as Chikondi Chimpukulu, a 19-year-old female of Mutumbi, Meanwood Phase three, Lusaka.





The suspect was warned and cautioned for the offence of producing obscène material,Contrary to Section 177 of Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia. The device used in the production of the video has been retrieved and is currently undergoing expert examination to ascertain the extent of its circulation.





Following police procedures, the suspect was formally charged and arrested for the offence and detained in police custody. However, she has since been released today on police bond and will appear before the court soon.





The Zambia Police Service continues to caution members of the public against engaging in acts that violate the law, particularly those that compromise public morality and decency. We further urge citizens to use social media responsibly and refrain from sharing or distributing obscene content, as doing so constitutes an offence.



Rae Hamoonga

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER.