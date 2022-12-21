ARREST THOSE WHO DAMAGED FLASH BUSES- MWEETWA

UPND National Spokesperson CORNELIUS MWEETWA has urged Police to go flat out and arrest all the people who attacked and damaged Flash mini buses in Lusaka.

And Mr MWEETWA has distanced the UPND from the attacks saying some unscrupulous people want to use the name of the ruling party to do wrong things.

He says the ruling party has been informed by security wings that the perpetrators of the violent attacks are not members of the party but call boys from Freedom Way.

Mr. MWEETWA says the those using the party’s name to cause trouble and break the law must be made to account for their actions regardless of their political affiliation as directed by President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA.

Mr. MWEETWA’s remarks come in the wake of attacks on flash buses by people alleged to be UPND cadres.

Police have since picked up the alleged Mastermind of the attacks.