ARRESTING A PASTOR LIKE ME WILL BE A DIRECT ASSAULT ON THE CHURCH – NAKACHINDA.

“Pastors must not be arrested any how”

Patriotic Front (PF) Chairperson for Publicity and Information Mr Raphael Nakachinda has asked the church to protest if he is arrested for defaming President Hakainde Hichilema/contempt of court.

Speaking in Lusaka a short while ago, Hon Nakachinda who missed the burrial of a senior PF member in Kasama for fear of being arrested from there, claimed he was a born again pastor who should never spend nights in police cells. He said he expects the church to defend him once he is arrested since he is a registered pastor.

“So far, 14 people have reported me to police exercising my freedom of speech. I expect the church to protest my imminent arrest. There is no way members of the clergy can allow the police to arrest a documented pastor like me. I am Pastor Rapheal Mangani Nakachinda and I expect the same respect President Hakainde Hichilema gives to other pastors to display it to me for Am one of them”.