ARRESTING A PASTOR LIKE ME WILL BE A DIRECT ASSAULT ON THE CHURCH – NAKACHINDA.
“Pastors must not be arrested any how”
Patriotic Front (PF) Chairperson for Publicity and Information Mr Raphael Nakachinda has asked the church to protest if he is arrested for defaming President Hakainde Hichilema/contempt of court.
Speaking in Lusaka a short while ago, Hon Nakachinda who missed the burrial of a senior PF member in Kasama for fear of being arrested from there, claimed he was a born again pastor who should never spend nights in police cells. He said he expects the church to defend him once he is arrested since he is a registered pastor.
“So far, 14 people have reported me to police exercising my freedom of speech. I expect the church to protest my imminent arrest. There is no way members of the clergy can allow the police to arrest a documented pastor like me. I am Pastor Rapheal Mangani Nakachinda and I expect the same respect President Hakainde Hichilema gives to other pastors to display it to me for Am one of them”.
The apostle Paul was arrested and he spent many nights in cells and prisons. And he was arrested for the righteous act of preaching. What about you, Nakachinda , who spends your time blabbering political poison and accusing people with no solid evidence? What about you?
This is foolishness. Nakachinda you where defeming the judiciary on behalf of PF and not the church. You even dared HH to take you to court as you have full evidence in your binoculars.
The work has easily been done for you to produce your evidence. Remember deferming a judge bwana chances of you going in is 99.99999%. ask chifire what made him a fugitive