Arresting Dr. Sampa And Team For Protesting Against LGBTQ Was A Very Wrong And Unwise Move- Bishop Joseph Kazhila

ARRESTING DR. SAMPA AND TEAM FOR PROTESTING AGAINST LGBTQ WAS a very wrong and unwise move. Its unacceptable and quite provocative to many Zambians who are wondering concerning the heightened cases of LGBTQ in our country, to say the least.

Pls don’t misunderstand me am not supporting illegal processions.



Some of our people are simply up to getting attention and making big names in what they do or say. Arresting them achieves their objectives.



The best ZP should have done was simply to disperse the group than arresting them.



Police should use its energy on arresting those practising these abominable activities of sodomy, gayism and homosexuality etc which are now rampant in many places in Zambia because they are the ones breaking the law, and not those raising alarms.



Let it be known to all that, in as much as we may not kill those practising LGBTQ, we are not ready to welcome nor support it because God doesn’t and our LAWS don’t.

BISHOP JOSEPH KAZHILA