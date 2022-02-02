

ARRESTS AND INTIMIDATION WON’T STOP PF VOWS THE BULLDOZER

….as Mandevu lawmaker Hon Christopher Shakafuswa urges Kabwata residents to vote for CLEMENT TEMBO.

(SMART EAGLES)

Former Lusaka Province Minister Hon Bowman Lusambo has taken a jab at President Hakainde Hichilema for lacking proper message for the people of Kabwata.

Speaking during a door to Door Campaign for Patriotic Front (PF) candidate Clement Tembo yesterday, Hon Lusambo said the President has resorted to taking selfies with people as opposed to giving them messages.

Hon Lusambo has wondered if the people would eat selfies amidst the increase in food commodity prices.

Alias The bulldozer, Hon Lusambo said arrests and intimidation will not stop the PF from providing checks and balances to the current Government.

He has implored the people of Kabwata to use Thursday’s Poll to set an example to the current Government that liars will never be tolerated by not voting for their candidate.

“Pa Thursday, vote for Clement Tembo. Once you see the UPND, tell them no vote,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mandevu Member of Parliament Hon Christopher Shakafuswa has urged the residents of Kabwata to vote for Mr Tembo because he will represent them well in Parliament.

Hon Shakafuswa said CLEMENT TEMBO has the heart for the people of Kabwata and deserves to be given the vote on Thursday.

He said once electorates in Kabwata vote for the UPND Candidate, it means they are happy with all the lies by current Government.

“Electricity tariffs will be adjusted upwards, they are just scared of the by-elextion in Kabwata once this passes you will see the increment,” he said.

And Mpika Central lawmaker Hon Francis Kapyanga said the people in Kabwata have seen the good works of the PF.

He said it is therefore not right for some people to blame the PF for current Governement’s failures because the works of the PF are there for all to see.