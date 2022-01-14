Arrests, detentions and intimidation won’t lower the cost of living- Lusambo

I earlier today interacted with our people around Northmead area in Lusaka where I had gone to buy my favorite food, dry fish.

The lamentations from our people are clear. They are disappointed that President Hichilema who promised lower cost of living is presiding over runaway prices of everything. They have categorically declared that ongoing arrests, detentions and intimidation of perceived political enemies will do very little to help President Hichilema fix the mess he has created.

Furthermore, it was wonderful to hear ordinary people reaffirm their rejection of the IMF programme because the memories of the hardships they went through the last time the boys and girls from Washington were in town are still fresh.