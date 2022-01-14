Arrests, detentions and intimidation won’t lower the cost of living- Lusambo
I earlier today interacted with our people around Northmead area in Lusaka where I had gone to buy my favorite food, dry fish.
The lamentations from our people are clear. They are disappointed that President Hichilema who promised lower cost of living is presiding over runaway prices of everything. They have categorically declared that ongoing arrests, detentions and intimidation of perceived political enemies will do very little to help President Hichilema fix the mess he has created.
Furthermore, it was wonderful to hear ordinary people reaffirm their rejection of the IMF programme because the memories of the hardships they went through the last time the boys and girls from Washington were in town are still fresh.
Zambians are very happy with these arrests. In fact, we want a lot more arrests until your boss joins you in jail.
Lusambo, enjoy your freedom right now because you will be jailed for a very long time. Your cases are unrelated, so jail time will not be concurrent.
Defilement alone will land you 20 years with hard labour.
Corruption and theft, another 15 years with hard labour.
And then there is that murder you were implicated in. That one my friend is a death sentence.
So spend this little precious time you have left with ALL your children, including the new arrival via Mercy.
Nancy and Mercy will soon be serviced by other men while you are in prison.