ARRIVAL OF BALLOT PAPERS FOR TWO (2) CONSTITUENCIES AND TWO (2) WARDS



Notice is hereby given to Political Parties, Civil Society/ Faith-Based Organisations, the Media and the general public that ballot papers for the upcoming by-elections in the following Constituencies and Wards will arrive tomorrow, Thursday, 30th January, 2025 at 14:20 hours via Emirates Airlines Flight EK713 at the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport:





• Pambashe Constituency, Kawambwa District, Luapula Province,

• Petauke Constituency, Petauke District, Eastern Province



• Ntanda Ward, Mpongwe District, Copperbelt Province, and

• Litawa Ward, Mongu District, Western Province.





Verification of the ballot papers with stakeholders will take place at ECZ Head office on Friday, 31st January, 2025 at 10:00 hours.



