ARROGANCE COUPLED WITH CRASS IGNORANCE- Fred M’membe

ARROGANCE COUPLED WITH CRASS IGNORANCE

It doesn’t make sense to tell a Catholic priest to go to school because they have introduced free education.

This is not only arrogance but crass ignorance.

It requires a little intelligence – if a little is all one has – to realise that there’s no religious institution in this country that has built more schools and educated more of our people than the Catholic Church.

Like many very highly educated Zambians, I am a product of truly free and very, very high quality Catholic education. And even the priest they are telling to go to their free education schools is far more educated than them – he holds two masters degrees.

Again, a little bit of humility and respect for others is needed – the exercise of power must be a constant practice of self limitation and modesty.

Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party