Arrogant PF leaders who dipped hands

in national coffers are alone – Ngwira

By Oliver Chisenga

THE Patriotic Front leadership especially ministers and some members of the central committee became arrogant, they got over drunk with power thinking they would be there forever, says Chanoda Ngwira.

In a statement, titled ‘Sad Story’, Ngwira, a PF cadre recalled ministers and some members of the Central Committee (MCCs) during the PF government preferred to bring thugs and criminals closer than members like him whom someone could listen to.

“Tables have turned, they are in opposition. I think they have no interest in having those clueless thugs to stand for them because what

they need now is an objective and reasonable voice,” he said. “These thugs can’t even spell the word ‘is’. How do you expect them to understand subsidies or tariffs or political persecution?”

Ngwira said all Zambians can’t be in the ruling party otherwise no one would objectively challenge some of the wrongs being done by the UPND administration.

He warned that the PF would end up having no voice to offer checks and balances if they all decide to dine with the UPND.

Ngwira however, said those in the PF who could have dipped their hands in national coffers are on their own “this time around”.

“This is why some of us are willing to remain loyal to the party and speak on behalf of some of these once stubborn and arrogant leaders. For those who really dipped their hands in national coffers in whichever way, sorry, you are alone,” said Ngwira. “The question is, are these leaders ready to work with us now despite treating us as nothings and useless then? If they are, we are too. We shall offer our solidarity…”