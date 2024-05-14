Arsenal advised to go for “fit, explosive” Sancho after impressive UCL display

Former Arsenal defender Emmanuel Petit has urged his former club to consider signing Jadon Sancho this summer.

Sancho, who has struggled to find his place at Manchester United under Erik ten Hag, is currently excelling on loan in Germany.

Petit believes that Arsenal could greatly benefit from acquiring the English international, drawing parallels to how they revitalised Kai Havertz’s career after a challenging period at Chelsea.

Speaking to Grosvenor Sport, Petit said: “I was saying how impressed I was with Jadon Sancho in the Champions League on commentary—he looks like a new player, so fit, thin and explosive.

He’s like dynamite on the pitch so explosive on the ball with [Karim] Adeyemi on the left flank—so hard to catch.

He’s back to his best and Manchester United look so far away from them, so if Arsenal want him, why not? You can put the best player in the world at Manchester United at the moment and they’d look average in two months.”

Since returning to Dortmund on loan in January, Sancho has scored three goals and provided one assist across all competitions.

He still has the opportunity to cap off the season as a European champion, as Dortmund will face Real Madrid in the Champions League final next month.

Heading to Wembley for the final presents the perfect stage for Sancho to demonstrate his ability to perform at the highest level.

Securing the coveted trophy would undoubtedly enhance his value and generate considerable interest ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window.