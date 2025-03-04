Arsenal ready to trigger Victor Osimhen’s €75m release clause 

Arsenal are plotting to sign on-loan Napoli forward Victor Osimhen in the summer transfer window with an offer around £65m being prepared by the Gunners, according to Italian outlet Tuttojuve.

The report adds that the North London club are ready to trigger his release clause by placing a €75m (£61m) bid to sign the forward who has registered 27-goal contributions (22 goals and five assists) across all competitions this season.

Osimhen added a brace to his tally on Sunday, scoring a penalty and another goal in Galatasaray’s 3-3 draw against Kasimpasa.

Turkish journalist Yağız Sabuncuoğlu also reported that Arsenal are hijacking the Red Devils’ move for Osimhen.

The Gunners are in the market this summer to sign a new centre-forward after injuries suffered by Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz.

Osimhen is currently on loan with Turkish League defending champions, Galatasaray, and he’s not going to return to the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona this summer, as he’s expected to leave with a year left on his contract.