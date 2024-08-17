Arsenal Ready To Win Premier League Title – Arteta

Arsenal coach, Mikel Arteta has revealed that his players have told him they are ready to do more to end their hunt for the Premier League title in the 2024-25 season.

The Gunners have ended up as runners-up to Manchester City in the last two seasons. They finished two points behind Manchester City last season as they battled them until the last day of the season.

The Gunners are looking to end their Premier League title drought since winning the title unbeaten in the 2003-2004 season under Arsene Wenger.

Arteta will lead his boys out for their first match of the new Premier League season on Saturday against Wolves at the Emirates Stadium.

The Spaniard manager said the players are ready to go all the way this season.

Arteta said, “All the players were saying to me, ‘we’re going to be better, we’re going to do it, we want more,

“They are the ones driving that ambition, so that’s always positive.

“We are really excited, we’ve been missing the competition for many weeks, too long for us.

“We’re so willing to start, really enthusiastic about it.

“We had a really challenging pre-season. The team has looked really sharp, really at it and desperate to play.”

Arteta will be hoping his players can maintain consistency to dislodge Manchester City, who are eyeing an historic fifth consecutive Premier League title.