Arsenal set to let go of Eddie Nketiah

Arsenal is reportedly seeking to offload striker Eddie Nketiah during the upcoming summer transfer window.

The decision comes as part of the club’s efforts to facilitate his development by allowing him to pursue opportunities elsewhere.

It’s understood that Arsenal views Nketiah as unlikely to become the team’s primary striker and wishes to support his growth to maximise his potential.

Nketiah, 24, is among seven first-team players Arsenal has earmarked for potential sale.

The others include Aaron Ramsdale, Emile Smith Rowe, Kieran Tierney, Nuno Tavares, Albert Sambi Lokonga, and Reiss Nelson.

Despite contributing five goals and two assists this season, Arsenal aims to replace Nketiah with a more established striker to enhance its competitiveness in the English Premier League and other competitions in the upcoming seasons.