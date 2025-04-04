Arsenal Suffer Gabriel Injury Blow, Ruled Out Of Season

Arsenal have suffered a major injury blow after their star player Gabriel Magalhaes was ruled out until the end of the season ahead of the defining part of the season.

The Brazilian defender suffered a hamstring injury in the first half against Fulham before he was replaced by Jakub Kiwior in the 2-1 win for the Gunners.

Gabriel has been one of the team’s key players, starting 28 out of 30 Premier League matches for the club this season, while also popping in with some vital goals.

The Gunners confirmed in a statement on Thursday that Gabriel will require surgery, and he is expected to be out of the season.

The statement reads: “Further to being substituted during our match against Fulham on Tuesday, we can confirm that Gabriel Magalhaes has sustained a hamstring injury which requires surgery.

“Gabi will undergo a surgical repair procedure to his hamstring in the coming days, and immediately begin his recovery and rehabilitation programme, with the aim to be ready for the start of next season.”

Gabriel’s injury is a major blow for Arsenal as they prepare to take on Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals next week.

The Gunners have struggled with injuries to key players this season with the likes of Kai Havertz, Gabriel Jesus all suffering season-ending injuries

Arteta’s men were without their star player, Bukayo Saka for three months before he made a goalscoring return against Fulham on Tuesday.

Gabriel has been a vital part of the Arsenal’s defence, which is the best in the Premier League this season with just 25 goals conceded in 30 matches.

Up next Arsenal in the Premier League is an away clash against Everton at the Goodison Park on Saturday.