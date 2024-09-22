Arsenal’s Martin Ødegaard to be sidelined for weeks over ankle injury

Arsenal captain Martin Ødegaard will be sidelined for an extended period due to a serious ankle injury sustained while representing Norway, according to manager Mikel Arteta’s statement on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old midfielder was forced to leave the pitch during Norway’s Nations League match against Austria on September 9 in Oslo and was seen returning to London on crutches.

Ødegaard’s injury caused him to miss Sunday’s North London derby against Tottenham Hotspur.

Arteta provided this update in anticipation of Arsenal’s first Champions League match against Atalanta in Bergamo on Thursday.

“The scans showed that he’s got some damage, especially on one of the ligaments in the ankle,” said the Spaniard.

“It’s something quite significant, so we’re going to lose him for a while.”

Arteta, whose side are second in the league and two points behind Manchester City, said he hoped it would not be months, “but let’s see.”

Ødegaard has become a key player for Arsenal, missing only a handful of games over the last three seasons, and a lengthy absence will come as a huge blow.

“He’s our captain. He’s been one of the biggest and best players in our team,” continued Arteta.

“Our identity is very linked to how he plays and behaves. It’s a big test for the team to see how able we are to show a different face.”

Norway coach Stale Solbakken told VG newspaper he had been fully updated about the injury and was “preparing for a life without Martin.”

“We have to take it week by week and day by day. Some types of damage go faster and some go slower,” he said.